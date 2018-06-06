Yorkshire spectator charged with impersonating a medic at Isle of Man TT races

A man will appear before the Isle of Man courts after being charged with impersonating a health care professional at the island's TT races.

The spectator, believed to be from Bradford, was arrested on Saturday at Glen Helen on the TT motorcycle course and later charged with impersonating a health care professional.

He was remanded in custody and has since appeared in court at the island's capital Douglas, where he did not enter a plea. He will re-appear in court on June 19.

It is not the first time a Yorkshire visitor has appeared before Manx courts at this year's TT races. James Ford, from Bingley, was jailed for four weeks and handed a five-year ban from the event after being convicted of running onto the track during a live practice session.