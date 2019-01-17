Yorkshire Tea lays on flying saucer for new recruit

One of Yorkshire’s best known brands is advertising for a “sustainability communications manager” to help protect its reputation as an environmental evangelist.

Taylors of Harrogate, which makes Yorkshire Tea and operates the Bettys chain of cafes, celebrates its centenary this year, and recently announced £100,000 of grants supporting environmental projects in Yorkshire.

It plans to send its new recruit around the world, to the tea and coffee producing regions that are its suppliers.

Sam Ward, the firm’s brand communications manager (inset), said the role was “the first step in a bolder approach” to communicating its initiatives and commitments.