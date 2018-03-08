Yorkshire teenagers killed in tragic car smash are named

Two teenagers killed in a horror car smash last night have been named locally.

Two youths, aged 17 and 18, place flowers at the scene on the A61 near Thirsk in North Yorkshire where two teenagers died and two children are among seven injured after a three-car crash. Pictures: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Mason Pearson, 17, and George Turner, 17, both from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, died at the scene of the three-vehicle crash.



The lads were travelling in the same car when the collision happened on the A61 between Busby Stoop and Carlton Miniott, near Thirsk at around 9.25pm.



Another five people and two children were hospitalised after the crash.



Police have not yet said which of the three cars involved the lads were travelling in - a black Ford Focus, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a green Volkswagen Bora.



Mason was a fan of local football team Middlesbrough FC and was believed to be an apprentice.



George was understood to be a sixth former at Thirsk School and Sixth Form College.

Mason had recently written on Facebook about passing his driving theory test.



A week ago (Mon 26 Feb) he wrote: "Still got the practical to go before I'm on the road!"



And the teenager joked about what kind of car he would like, writing: "[A] Corolla T Sport will do me just nicely."



One tribute on Facebook said: "Rest In Peace boys you were always really good mates of mine and had so many memories with ya both and you will never be forgotten by anyone you were two of the best people we all knew.



"Thoughts go out for everyone that knew you both, fly high George Turner and Mason Pearson love ya lads." #

Another said: "RIP George and Mason, you were both great guys who both had a good life ahead of you, you will be missed by so many but never ever forgotten.



"For the police officers, paramedics and firefighters that do an amazing job at helping people and saving peoples lives, you are amazing and we are all so so thankful for what you do."



Another user added: "The worst news you could ever possibly want to hear.



"Rest easy Mason and George, thoughts are with those who are still putting up a fight in hospital."



A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation.



"In particular, anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling in the area at the time with dashboard cameras in operation prior to the collision is urged to contact them."



It is not known whether the crash was weather related.

Never seen so many emergency services

Mohammed Alom, director of Jaipur Spice, an Indian restaurant located less than 500 yards from the scene of the horror collision, said he had never seen another crash on the country road.



He said there were more emergency services at the scene than he "had ever seen" -with more than 25 emergency vehicles and a helicopter believed to have been dispatched.



Mr Alom, who is in his late 30s, said: "It was very close to our restaurant. The crash was on the bend just further down the road towards Thirsk.



"There were ambulances, helicopters, paramedics and the fire service.



"I had never seen as many emergency services in one place in my life.



"The fire brigade was called out and I think they would have had to cut people out of the cars, although I couldn't see anything myself.



"We were giving police officers coffees and hot drinks and they told us it was a very serious incident and blocked the whole road off."



The stretch of the road between Busby Stoop and Carlton Minniott is a single carriageway, with a national speed limit of 60mph.



Mr Alom said he was the only person near the scene after it happened because of how secluded the area is and could not understand how a crash could have happened on the section of road.



He added: "I wanted to see what had happened and help if I could but we were told how serious it was by the police and to not approach any closer.



"This is not a dangerous road usually.



"It is difficult to hear of anyone dying but for it to be so close on the road outside it is awful."



Flower tributes have been left at the side of the road at the scene of the collision.



One read: "RIP BOYS.



"love you both lads forever in my thoughts.



"brothers for life.



"GT and Mason."



Another read: "Always in our hearts and will never be forgotten."



A hole has been left in the hedgerow lining the road.

Picture shows a police van at the scene of the crash where two teenagers died last night. Picture: Charlotte Graham