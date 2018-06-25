Yorkshire theme park advertises for thrill-seekers to ride rollercoasters for free

Fancy spending a day riding rollercoasters while being filmed for TV?

Yorkshire theme park Lightwater Valley is advertising for thrill-seekers to take part in a day of filming at the attraction near Ripon.

Participants are given free admission to the park and in return must ride the Ultimate, Eagle's Claw and Black Pearl rides several times on Friday June 29. They will also be filmed for the theme park's latest TV advert.

The Ultimate is Europe's longest rollercoaster.

Today (Monday) is the last day you can apply to be one of the 38 people chosen to take part.

Email alice@flamingo-marketing.co.uk if you would like to be considered.