Yorkshire Tory MPs lay bare splits over Brexit agreement

Yorkshire Tory MPs have laid bare the splits that are besetting the party over Theresa May’s divisive Brexit deal.

Remain or Leave, none of the three Tory MPs described it as a “good deal”.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake’s insisted it would not be “fair or reasonable” to ask businesses with complex supply to “fundamentally change their processes overnight” on exit day.

Echoing Michael Gove, to whom he acts as an aide, Mr Hollinrake suggested Mrs May’s deal could be unpicked at a later date.

“This framework means that we can progressively change the rules that govern trade, protecting jobs, whilst having full control over immigration and ending payments into the EU central budget,” he said. “I support it wholeheartedly.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill said both sides had made compromises and it was now “in the national interest” to back the deal as the alternatives of no deal or no Brexit “could be disastrous”, adding: “Trust in politicians is already low.

“If we don’t deliver Brexit then no one will ever trust us again.”

But Morley and Outwood’s Andrea Jenkyns attacked the deal for tying Britain too closely to EU rules, highlighting the role the European Court of Justice could play in resolving disputes, and the deal’s failure to guarantee fishing rights for British trawlers.

“The political declaration and the Prime Minister’s draft agreement are simply not good enough for the people who want us to finally be a completely sovereign nation,” she said.