Yorkshire towns and cities in line for hundreds of thousands of pounds of Government funding for grassroots projects to improve air quality

Air quality in Yorkshire is set to get a boost as towns and cities in the region have been awarded hundreds of thousands of pounds of Government funding for grassroots green community projects.

Barnsley, Bradford, Doncaster, York, and Kirklees have been awarded cash from Defra's air quality grant as part of a wider £260m package to help the most polluted areas around the country.

Among the schemes is a new £125,000 fleet of green "ECO-stars" buses and taxis for Barnsley and Doncaster and a £195,000 air quality feasibility study in Bradford.

In Kirklees £106,292 will be spent on an awareness campaign and action plan while York has a share of a £216,008 grant to create an online knowledge sharing platform for council officers.

It is part of £40 million from the previously announced £255m implementation fund which has been awarded to support some of the worst-hit local authorities to take action as soon as possible.

The £220m Clean Air Fund has also been formally launched with councils given options for using it including new park and ride schemes, freight consolidation centres, concessionary travel schemes and improvements to bus fleets.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “We have been clear that local leaders are best placed to develop innovative plans that rapidly meet the needs of their communities. Today’s funding demonstrates the Government’s commitment to support the local momentum needed and continue to improve our air now and for future generations.

“Improving air quality is about more than just tackling emissions from transport, so later this year we will publish a comprehensive Clean Air Strategy. This will set out how we will address all forms of air pollution, delivering cleaner air for the whole country.”

