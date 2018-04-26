Yorkshire vets working to save acid attack pony

A PONY which had suspected acid thrown in its face is undergoing intensive treatment at a Yorkshire horse hospital.

The filly foal, which is only believed to be six to eight months old, was found dumped in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and is now being treated by vets at Rainbow Equine Hospital in Malton, North Yorkshire

The pony, which has been named Cinders by the team, has extensive burns and tissue damage from its eyes to its nose.

Vet David Rendle said: "It's pretty hard to stomach that we are trying to undo a deliberate act by another human being, if we can call them that."

He said as well as the attack to Cinders' face, the foal was also malnourished and badly anaemic.

Despite its injuries, he said it was in "amazing" spirits.

He said: "She's a plucky little thing. She's probably receiving more human attention than she has ever received. She is very keen to eat, remarkably, despite her injuries."

Mr Rendle said Cinders had been given blood transfusions and its face wounds had been dressed.

He said: "I'm sure she will pull through. The worry is the extent of damage to her eyelids. If she loses her eyelids, she's going to have chronic discomfort to her eyes and that is probably not fair to her.

"We are optimistic they won't be lost."

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help pay for Cinders' treatment at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rainbow-equine-hospital.