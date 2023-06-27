All Sections
Yorkshire Water blames spate of burst water mains leading to road closures in Hull on 'technical fault'

A spate of burst water mains leading to road closures in Hull has been blamed on “chronic underinvestment over many years” by Yorkshire Water.
Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

Two major routes were affected by leaks on Yorkshire Water’s network in Hull.

Hedon Road, the main road to the city’s docks, was reduced to one lane westbound, causing lengthy delays, while another major road, Beverley Road, was closed northbound between Strathmore Avenue and the Pilot Pub.

Ellerburn Avenue had a four-way traffic-light system installed after a pipe failed, while Rawling Way was shut in both directions.

Yorkshire Water has blamed a technical fault for a spate of water main bursts in Hull
Yorkshire Water has blamed a technical fault for a spate of water main bursts in Hull

There had only recently been repairs for burst water pipes in the same area on Hedon Road, close to King George Dock, while Rawling Way had closed at the end of April due to another leakage.

The water firm said it was down to "fluctuations in the pressure".

However Hull council leader Mike Ross said it was "not good enough".

Coun Ross said: "There's a lot of communication going on between the council and Yorkshire Water.

"Obviously it is of deep concern because of the issues and the fact so many roads have gone at once.

“To all happen at once shows how severe the problem is.

"It is an antiquated system and there has been chronic under investment over many years.”

Yorkshire Water warned motorists of delays, adding: “Last night (Monday) we experienced some pressure issues on our network in Hull, which caused a number of our pipes to burst.

"We have had teams on site fixing the pipes overnight.

“We know roadworks can be inconvenient and apologise to our customers for any disruption this will cause.”

In the year 2020 to 2021 Yorkshire Water repaired 6,907 leaking mains.

