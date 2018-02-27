Yorkshire weather: Snow forces dozens of school closures

Have your say

A string of schools across Yorkshire are shut today as the so-called Beast from the East makes its wintry presence felt in the county.

Almost all of the West Yorkshire schools closed by the overnight snowfall are in the Bradford Council area.

The first wave of confirmed closures for today includes Abbey Green Nursery School and Children’s Centre, Beckfoot Oakbank Academy, Clayton Village Primary School, Cullingworth Village Primary School, Dixons City Academy, Eastburn Junior and Infant School, Fearnville Primary School, Haworth Primary Academy, Ingrow Primary School and Ilkley Grammar School.

Other closures include Laycock Primary School, Marshfield Primary School, Miriam Lord Community Primary School, Oakworth Primary School, Oasis Academy Lister Park, Oldfield Primary School, Oxenhope CE Primary School, Shipley CE Primary School, Stanbury Village School and Swain House Primary School.

In the Calderdale area, Heptonstall Junior, Infant and Nursery School is closed.

Schools closed in North Yorkshire include Ampleforth St Hilda’s Primary School, Brooklands Special School in Skipton, Danby CE Primary School near Whitby, East Whitby Primary Academy in Whitby, Egton CE Primary School, Fylingdales Primary School, Holy Trinity Infant School in Ripon and Pateley Bridge St Cuthbert’s CE Primary School.

Other schools shut today in North Yorkshire include Spennithorne CE Primary School, Springhead School in Scarborough, Sutton in Craven CP School, Sutton in Craven CE Primary School and Welburn Hall Special School in Kirkbymoorside.

