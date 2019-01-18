Yorkshire weekend weather: Day-by-day ice and snow forecast

Have your say

Temperatures have plummeted in Yorkshire - but can we expect more ice, sleet or snow over the weekend?

Here’s a day-by-day weekend weather forecast for the next three days.

Temperatures have plummeted in Yorkshire - but can we expect more ice, sleet or snow over the weekend?

Today (18 Jan)

Today is set to be a mostly cold, but dry day with light winds. However, cloud will thicken from the west, some rain, sleet and hill snow possible by this evening.

The Met Office said they expect to see “snow, perhaps falling to lower levels in one or two spots.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm today until 11:59pm tonight, covering North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

Tonight

Tonight will bring further isolated outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow overnight, with hill fog, icy patches possible and a chance of frost.

The Met Office said, “There remains uncertainty in the extent of any snow, but there is the potential for one to four centimetres of snow to accumulate on some higher level routes, chiefly above 250 metres.”

Saturday (19 Jan)

Saturday will remain cold and cloudy in Yorkshire, but hill fog will persist in some areas.

There is a possibility of rain, sleet and some isolated hill snow, but the day will be mostly dry with a maximum temperature of 4C.

Sunday (20 Jan)

Sunday will see a rather cloudy start to the day, with light rain or snow possible as the day progresses.

Monday will then become increasingly cloudy, with winds overnight and any rain and snow clearing to sunshine on Tuesday.

Tuesday will then be cold throughout the day, with a minimum temperature of -1C.