Yorkshire welcomes one of UK’s largest escape rooms

The biggest escape room outside of London will soon throw open its doors – and then swiftly close them on visitors taking part – in the basement of a haunted former Yorkshire flour mill.

Brighouse-based Operation Clearsafe spans seven rooms and has seen heavy investment to the tune of £55,000. It is based at Project Breakout located inside the ROKT climbing and activity centre.

Escape rooms are now big business with Yorkshire one of the regions leading the way in the sector nationally. Escape rooms are worth around £5m to the Yorkshire economy, according to industry expert Ken Ferguson.

Project Clearsafe is the brain child of Benn Stoker who said: “A few years ago we stumbled upon a little room in my brain where these ideas for our escape rooms come from.

“The fact we’ve had to delve into the bowels of a disused subterranean flour silo means we’ve got a naturally dramatic, tense and atmospheric location before we’ve even really started work.”