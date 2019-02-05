Yorkshire workers earning less than they were last year

Salaries in Yorkshire remain among the lowest in the UK, new data shows.

Research from search engine firm Adzuna shows that the average salary in the region are currently at the £30,008 mark, a growth of 1.9 per cent on last year’s figures.

However the rate of growth is below that of the rate of inflation, meaning that workers in the main receieved a real terms pay cut. The South West, London and Scotland saw the largest increase, with the average worker in London now earning £41,859.

Only the North East and East Midlands had lower salaries than Yorkshire while Wales was the only region in the UK to see a per centage decrease in the amount staff were paid.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of job search engine Adzuna, said: “Our salary findings complement this month’s Office for National Statistics data, which reveals that UK employment is at a record high.

“However, we have different findings when it comes to current vacancies: Adzuna’s data relies in real-time job ads across the UK giving the most current picture of vacancies across the country.

“With salaries at their highest and vacancies at their lowest for four years, there may be room for cautious optimism at the moment. However, one sector where the picture is not rosy is retail.

“We recently published reports that say they are the unhappiest workers in the UK, and it’s clear to see why: low salaries, declining vacancies, and the looming threat of closures make retail a challenging place to be.”