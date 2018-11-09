Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards 2018: Here are the winners from the ceremony at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion

Have your say

Young high flyers have been honoured for their achievements at a glittering awards ceremony.

Eight young stars were recognised at the 26th Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, which was held at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion on Thursday evening.

Achievement in Sport, presented to Ellen Buttrick by Eddie Gray on behalf of Leeds United. Image by Kate Mallender.

The foundation has raised more than £1.25m for young people in Yorkshire. The winners on the night were:

Personality of the Year - Olympic medal winner Nile Wilson, from Leeds.

Youngster of the Year - nine-year-old Maisie Catt, of Mirfield, who has triumphed in taekwondo despite losing both of her legs as a baby.

Achievement in the Arts - West End performer Amara Okereke, of Adel, who made history by becoming the first black actress to play the role of Cosette in Les Miserables.

Achievement in Education presented to Devan Witter by Stephen Burwood on behalf of Positive Tax Solutions. Image by Kate Mallender.

Achievement in Management and Enterprise - Rose Dyson of Barnsley, who is one of the most promising CEOs in the country.

Achievement in Sport - Rower Ellen Buttrick of Leeds, who is on track to get to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Achievement in Education - Devan Witter, of Market Weighton, who is a prolific volunteer and works to combat bullying in schools.

Unsung Hero - Cameron Osburn of Harrogate, who overcame physical challenges associated with Cerebral Palsy to become a fitness coach.

Special Award presented to Jessica Mayho by Kate Ellis on behalf of Walsh Taylor. Image by Kate Mallender.

Special Award - Hammer thrower Jessica Mayho, of Cononley, who gives up her time to support the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation.

Achievement in Management and Enterprise, presented to Rose Dyson. Image by Kate Mallender.