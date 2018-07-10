'You are loved very much': Amazing messages of support cover motorway passenger bridge in West Yorkshire

A thoughtful member of the public who left notes of support on a Yorkshire motorway bridge have been praised by police for their kind actions.

An officer at West Yorkshire Police tweeted his gratitude after notes were found adorned on 'Rainbow bridge' above the M62.

The notes on the M62 bridge. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/@WYP_PCWillis

The notes include one which reads "You may not believe it right now, but it does get better."

Another says: "Remember you are loved very much."

The notes stretch right across the bridge, covered in ribbons.

PC Martin Willis said: "I don't know who put these ribbons and messages on Rainbow bridge above the #M62 but well done to whoever it was!

"If they make someone in despair take a step back and believe that there is help and support out there, then it's a job well done! #mentalhealth #MentalHealthMatters"

