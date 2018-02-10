'You can run, but you can't hide,' Sheffield police tell 'cocky' driver who was caught more than 80 miles away

A driver of an unregistered vehicle who verbally abused a police sergeant on patrol in an area of Sheffield, before being involved in a 'road rage incident,' was caught more than 80 miles away.

The Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team explained how the unregistered driver was eventually caught in Birmingham earlier this week.

A spokesman said: "The driver of this unregistered, uninsured Mercedes was cocky enough to shout abuse at a Sergeant on foot patrol in #Darnall before then going on to be involved in a road rage incident with another motorist.

"Unfortunately I'm not as fast as Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon and couldn't catch it on foot, but our pals in West Midland Police found it for us the next day and seized it. Moral of the story - you can run, but you can't hide (even in Brum!)."