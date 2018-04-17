Young biker seriously injured in Leeds crash is off critical list but remains in hospital

A BIKER who was fighting for life after a crash in Seacroft at the weekend is no longer in a critical condition but remains in hospital.

Police said today (Tues April 17) that the 21-year old man is still being treated at Leeds General Infirmary but that his condition has improved.

He was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding was in collision with a Ford Focus car on Monkswood Avenue at its junction with Monkswood Hill in Seacroft just after 11am on Sunday.

He was riding a Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle towards Monkswood Hill when he collided with the car, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The bike then hit a parked, unoccupied Ford Transit van.

Anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the incident, saw the collision itself or has dashcam footage of what took place is asked to contact PC 6619 Miller, of West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Department on 101.