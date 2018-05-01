Young BMW driver dies in Wakefield crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a road traffic collision in Wakefield late on Monday evening.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident on the A655 Black Road in Wakefield at about 11.20pm on April 30.

The incident took place after a grey BMW 335D coupe collided with street furniture outside the Horse and Groom public house after apparently losing control at the junction with Hell Lane, while travelling towards Wakefield.

The 21-year-old driver from the Wakefield area suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 21-year-old man also from Wakefield, suffered minor injuries only.

The road was closed for investigation and recovery work and re-opened shortly after 6am this morning.

Sergeant Ann Drury of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigations are ongoing into what has clearly been a very serious incident on the district’s roads.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the grey BMW heading from Normanton to Wakefield before the crash or who saw the collision.

“Anyone who has information or dashcam CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 2083 of April 30.”