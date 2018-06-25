Young budding cricketers get a chance to shine

SINCE FORMING in 2005 in the year of what was arguably the most exciting ever Ashes Test series, the Chance To Shine charity has had a profound impact on grassroots cricket in England and Wales.

On May 3 this year in the small Welsh town of Port Talbot, the organisation delivered a coaching session to its four millionth participant – a seven-year-old girl – since it was founded in 2005. One in five primary schools are now involved with Chance To Shine, and the national cricketing charity works with 450,000 children every year.

Matt Prior, former England cricketer taking part in the Yorkshire Children's Cricket Festival during National Cricket Week in Partnership with Yorkshire Tea.

As well as introducing the sport to a wider range of ethnic minorities, the charity’s National Cricket Week, which is sponsored by Yorkshire Tea, is attempting to tackle the gender divide within sport.

A poll of 2,000 young people aged eight to 18 commissioned by Yorkshire Tea found that just 57 per cent of girls play some kind of sport outside of school or college, compared to 79 per cent of boys.

UNDER AZURE skies without a cloud to be seen, the carefully mown cricket pitch in the North Yorkshire village of Spofforth provides a quintessential view of the English countryside in summer.

Behind the sight screen at the ground are the rolling hills of the Harrogate district, a herd of cows in the distance grazing their way through a field.

And for more than 150 children from Spofforth Church of England Primary School and the neighbouring village of Follifoot, this is their first real introduction to the game.

As part of the Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week, a succession of simple drills were yesterday laid out at Spofforth Cricket Club, with crash mats to cushion the fall for diving catches and ingenious air-powered machines allowing balls to hover in the air before fledgling batters whacked them as far as they could.

The children were joined yesterday by the former England cricketer Matt Prior, who is an ambassador for the charity Chance To Shine, which has introduced millions of children to the sport since forming in 2005.

Prior, who scored 126 not out on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2007, admitted that the ground at Spofforth ranks as one of the most picturesque that he has visited through his involvement with Chance To Shine that stretches back more than a decade.

But he stressed the charity’s work is integral to introducing cricket to communities in far more deprived locations nationally, with coaching sessions already staged in Yorkshire’s towns and cities including Leeds, Hull, Bradford and Dewsbury.

The former wicket keeper and batsman, 36, who himself has three children aged nine, six and five, said: “Coming to places like Spofforth gives kids the chance to get involved in the game, which is so important for the future of cricket. And as phenomenal as Spofforth is, there are a lot of other places that aren’t as picturesque that have benefited. In many ways, it is even more rewarding looking at 20 yards by 20 yards of concrete in an inner-city area and working out how you can play a game of cricket there.

“As a professional cricketer flying around the world playing teams like Australia, India and New Zealand, you sometimes lose sight of just how important grassroots cricket is.

“You are operating in a bubble, but when your professional playing career comes to an end you have the opportunity to reflect on the game and how important it is.

“It really has come full circle, as I remember being a nine-year-old dreaming of becoming a professional cricketer. Now my children are all playing cricket, and these projects are so important in making sure as many youngsters as possible experience the game.”

The event at Spofforth marked the end of the Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week, which has seen events staged in Nottingham, Bristol, Coventry and Durham. Among the famous names involved were Graeme Swann, Chris Woakes and former England captain and Yorkshire batsman Michael Vaughan, as well as stars of the women’s game including Fran Wilson, Beth Langston and Rachel Priest.

Harrogate-based Yorkshire Tea this week celebrated its fifth anniversary of its partnership with Chance To Shine and is in the sixth year of its association with the England and Wales Cricket Board.