Young Doncaster dancers crowned Yorkshire champions

Young dancers from Doncaster have hot-footer their way to success – after being named Yorkshire champions.

Youngsters from the town’s All That Jazz School of Dance took part in the UDO Yorkshire Championships at Ponds Forge in Sheffield – with two of the school’s street dance crews tasting success.

Out of The Blue took third spot.

It was the first time dancers from the St Sepulchre Gate based school had entered the event and dance crew Blue Soda were named Yorkshire champs after victory in the U16 category.

Fellow troupe Out of the Blue were placed third in the U12 category – and both have now qualified for the UDO World Street Dance Championships next August.

Dance school principal and owner Jasmine Vessey, who teaches pupils along with Tasha Vessey and who choreographed the routines for both crews said: “I am absolutely delighted with the achievements of both crews in such a short space of time.

"All dancers work extremely hard in all classes and the results at this qualifying competition reflect this.

“I am thrilled that my crew Blue Soda are now Yorkshire Champions and that my junior crew Out of The Blue, placed third competing for the first time in under 12s.

“These dancers are all only nine and ten years old, so this is amazing. I am a very proud dance teacher!"