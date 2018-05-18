Young man killed in Leeds ring road horror crash

Have your say

A man has died following a collision on Leeds ring road this morning.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the death of a 29-year-old driver of a BMW which was in collision with a white lorry on Leeds ring road in Lower Wortley near to Stonebridge Lane.

The road is still closed at the scene and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds this morning.

"At 6.22am officers were called to a collision between a white lorry and grey BMW on the ring road in Lower Wortley near to Stonebridge Lane.

"The 29 year old male driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The road there is still closed while investigations are ongoing and is likely to remain closed for some time.

"Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 0214 of May 18."