Young man killed in Scottish hotel blaze was from Yorkshire

A young Yorkshireman has been named as one of the victims of a devastating fire at a five-star hotel in Scotland.

Richard Dyson grew up in Wetherby and had been living in London.

The TV producer was staying at the Cameron House Hotel on the shores of Loch Lomond with journalist and PR company owner Simon Midgley, who is thought to be his partner.

Both men were pronounced dead after being pulled from the burning building.

Family members have named them as the victims on Facebook, although they have not been formally identified by police yet. Their ages have not been released.

According to his Facebook page, Richard attended Wetherby High School before moving to London to study at Royal Holloway University.

Mr Midgley is thought to originally be from Worksop, Nottinghamshire, and was also living in London.

Photos posted to the couple's social media accounts show them enjoying their pre-Christmas getaway at the hotel.

Simon's sister Nicky posted a tribute to them on Facebook.

"It’s with a heavy heart I write this but this dreadful tragedy has taken two amazing beautiful hearted soulmates from me, my heartbroken mum and brother. Reading all your lovely kind words we are grateful. Thank you to all those who bravely made the effort to save them. Sleep tight."

Around 200 guests were evacuated, and a honeymooning couple and their baby were dramatically rescued from the flames by firefighters. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.