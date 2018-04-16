Young motorcyclist critically ill after Seacroft crash

A young motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a car and a van in the Seacroft area of Leeds.

The 21-year-old male rider is being cared for at Leeds General Infirmary following the collision with Ford Focus car on Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, at the junction with Monkswood Hill at about 11.10am on Sunday.

He was riding a Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle towards Monkswood Hill when he collided with the car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The bike then hit a parked, unoccupied Ford Transit van.

Anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the incident, saw the collision itself or has dashcam footage of what took place is asked to contact PC 6619 Miller, of West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Department on 101.