A young motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in the Seacroft area of Leeds this morning.

The rider, aged in his early 20s, was injured when his motorbike collided with a Ford Focus at the junction of Monkswood Hill and Monkswood Avenue at around 11.10am, police said.

No one inside the car was injured.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police asked any witnesses to the collision to call the force via 101.