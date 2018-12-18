Youth manifesto adopted in Yorkshire Dales

A youth manifesto to help National Park decision-makers get a better grip of the needs of young people in the Yorkshire Dales has been formally adopted.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority is believed to be the first such body in the country to adopt the Europarc Youth Manifesto.

A meeting of the authority heard it could be a key tool as it strives to retain the area’s young people and attract more to move in, amid concerns over the sustainability of Dales communities.

A lack of well-paid jobs and a dearth of affordable houses are some of the obstacles facing young people living in the Dales.

District councils and North Yorkshire County Council will also be asked to adopt the manifesto which offers “a call to action for the older generation”, according to David Butterworth, chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

He said: “It is certainly the case that the voice of young people is marginalised on decision-making bodies. This makes it all the more vital that those bodies open themselves up to challenge, debate and discussion from this important demographic group within our community.”

Park authority communications apprentice Katy Foxford helped outline the challenges facing young people in the Dales at today’s meeting in Bainbridge.

She said: “We need young people to live and work here to create sustainable communities for the future. For that to happen, we need to make sure these rural areas are places of opportunity for young people.”