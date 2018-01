Have your say

A 64-year-old woman on a mobility scooter was left with a bruised face and legs after being surrounded by a group of youths and assaulted in Hull.

The group, all aged between 12 and 20, tried to drag her from her scooter while kicking and hitting her.

She was also verbally abused.

The attack happened on Endyke Lane at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

Humberside Police asks anyone who knows anything about the assault to contact them on 101 quoting reference 16/12192/18.