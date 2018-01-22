YP Letters: Brexit must be proven one way or the other

From: D Wood, Howden

We are constantly told by the Remainer camp that we got it wrong when we voted to leave the EU. Of course this is only their unsubstantiated opinion because they lost.

The only way that they can prove this is to stop whinging about Brexit and let us get out of the EU completely which is what we voted for, no single market, no customs union, no freedom of movement of people and above all no ECJ jurisdiction.

Then if Brexit fails (you have far more chance of winning the Euromillions lottery) having given it a fair chance, we would need a downturn bigger than the 2008 crash, which happened while we were in the EU and was missed by all the economists that are now predicting doom and gloom for the already failed Project Fear. Brexit must be proven one way or the other and this can only be done by leaving.

We could then have another referendum to see if anyone was daft enough to want to rejoin this failing dictatorship. But to have one before the 2016 referendum result has been implemented is nothing more than totally anti-democratic, and would undermine any future votes including General Elections.

If by a remote chance Brexit failed, the EU would welcome the UK cash cow back with open arms, but this is Great Britain and we will not fail.