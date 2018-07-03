YP Letters: EU has always been about power rather than free trade

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

THE EU won’t offer the UK a comprehensive free trade deal – it would destroy their fortress Europe.

The EEC didn’t offer us such a deal in 1972, they didn’t even do so in the mid-1980s as Mrs Thatcher’s 1988 Bruges speech told us. So they’re not about to change their minds now.

The idea that the EU is interested in trade rather than power is the triumph of hope over experience. For years, otherwise sound politicians who know the EU for what it is – a corrupt political project to recreate the Roman Empire by technocracy rather than war – have ignored their own analyses.

The EU has a will to power we cannot ignore.

There is no magic about this – for us it means independence or subjugation.

Continued wishful thinking by our establishment is likely to result in a half-in/half-out fudge which will satisfy no-one: not Remain; not Leave; not our democracy; not business; and not our customers in the rest of the world.

It will result in us still being controlled by the EU, no clear policies or proof either way, and constitutional turmoil for years to come.

Some in business and the Civil Service may not like Brexit, but appeasement is worse.

From: JG Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

Central to our decision to leave the EU was the huge excess of non-British EU citizens in the UK relative to the number of British citizens in the rest of the EU and, more particularly, the wholly unreasonable refusal of the EU to allow us any means of addressing this imbalance.

It is essentially a divorce on grounds of unreasonable behaviour, with this breakdown of the relationship naturally weighing more heavily that any question of practical advantage.

The imbalance has not gone away and it would again be quite unreasonable to regard the continued residence of Britons in the EU as any sort of adequate quid pro quo for EU citizens remaining here. UK citizens must be free to join our expatriates already living on the continent unless and until their numbers exceed those of the EU population in Britain.

If we are not to be treated as a doormat we need to make clear the kind of treatment up with which we will not put. If, in spite of our continued hospitality, British civilians are not welcome in Europe then we should indicate that British troops are unlikely to be going there in the event of conflict with Russia.