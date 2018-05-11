YP Letters: Less would be more for admirers of Royalty

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

PETER J TEAL is looking forward to this month’s Royal wedding, and is a fan of Prince Harry as he comes over like “one of the lads enjoying a drink in the local pub and probably playing pool, or darts and dominoes” (The Yorkshire Post, May 7). Which to me sounds like the sort of bloke who wouldn’t have the slightest interest in Royal weddings.

As a royalist I have become dismayed by the sheer visibility of the royals over the years. Last week a serious newspaper devoted one quarter of its front page to an image of Prince William’s daughter kissing her baby brother.

It is sad that so many Britons, usually female, it has to be said, live vicariously through the Royals. In my distant youth there was an element of mystery about the Royal family which added to its gravitas.

I would like to see much less of them and I am sure that they would always have preferred it that way.

From: Jenny Eaves, Balby

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem like a perfectly lovely couple and I wish them every happiness, I am slightly baffled by the amount of news coverage that is being generated by their wedding.

There are more important things happening in the world.