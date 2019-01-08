YP Letters: Public support needed in battle to beat Alzheimer’s

From: Judith King, head of region for Yorkshire and Humber, Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society will mark its 40th anniversary this year, celebrating our story so far and our on-going commitment to stopping dementia in its tracks.

I’d like to thank everyone who united against dementia last year by fundraising, campaigning and volunteering, helping us challenge perceptions, fund research and improve and provide care and support.

There are many highlights from 2018 including fantastic flagship Memory Walks in Hull, Leeds and York and Alzheimer’s Society uniting with the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and ‘wrapping‘ two fire engines in our new logo alongside all their staff becoming Dementia Friends.

Last year Alzheimer’s Society announced that a staggering two and a half million people in the UK have become a Dementia Friend. This initiative asks people to take one small action to help people with dementia feel supported and able to live well in their communities.

With more than 67,000 people living with dementia in Yorkshire and the Humber, the need to unite in the fight against the condition has never been more pressing. There are so many ways your readers can get involved in 2019. Visit alzheimers.org.uk/getinvolved to find out more.