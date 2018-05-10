YP Letters: Stop blaming the baby boomers for younger generation’s problems

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor

THE RECENT claim by a so-called ‘think-tank’ that the baby boomer generation, having had it so good, should now contribute to the millennial generation by paying National Insurance and more tax to enable youngsters to benefit by being awarded a £10,000 lump sum (The Yorkshire Post, May 8) is utterly ridiculous.

Frankly myself and many of my baby boomer generation are getting thoroughly sick of the current attitude that, because we managed to succeed in our careers, managed to earn enough to buy our houses, and managed to save a few pounds, we should be penalised for it.

Yes, it’s unfortunate that some of the younger generation are struggling to buy homes, but in all fairness how is that our fault?

Most of my generation worked hard and saved hard. We didn’t max out our credit cards; buy things we couldn’t afford, spend thousands and thousands on over-the-top weddings just to emulate silly celebrities, buy expensive cars, and we didn’t fall for payday loans – we tried to save up for everything, and if we wanted children we waited until we could afford them, unlike some these days.

A lump sum of £10,000 isn’t going to help them at all – many will squander it, having no financial common sense. I think our generation had far more of a grasp of finances, frankly.

We, the baby boomers, built this nation up to what it is now and our efforts should be appreciated: unfortunately it appears we are now being seen as fair game when really it’s the politicians who are at fault for the mess we’re in now.

Fresh vision for Humber

From: John R Goodman, Grove Close, Beverley.

I HAVE just read an article in which Liverpool’s metro mayor, Steve Rotheram, advises he is supporting a proposal to build a tidal barrage across the Mersey. It is a hydro-electric scheme that could produce as much energy as a nuclear power station. Labour’s shadow chancellor has pledged his support for the £1.5bn plan.

In The Yorkshire Post, two separate articles highlighted the need for increased water supplies. In one, Yorkshire Water were seeking ways to meet an expected increased demand from an extra one million customers. In the other article it stated that, in the event of drought, the whole of the south east of England could face severe water cuts.

The Environment Agency (EA) has already spent over £1bn on raising the tidal surge flood banks around the Humber.

It is now spending a further huge sum of money on further raising the banks, having found its original estimates to be inadequate. The policy is wrong, and can only end in disaster.

A Humber Barrier would provide a hydro-electric scheme, a huge fresh water reservoir – and guaranteed protection from a tidal surge.

The Humber is said to be the second most dangerous navigable river in the world. Deep navigable channels running the length of what would become Lake Humber would make it the safest. The proposed Hull city cruise terminal and a fresh water lagoon in the centre of Hull, at the outfall of the river Hull, would be a great asset.

The absence of any tide would vastly improve the surface drainage around the whole of the estuary. There is also the potential for recreational use.

Flora and fauna would benefit from over 200km of fresh water shoreline.

Grayling vendetta

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

I WISH people who delight in having a go at Chris Grayling would leave the man alone – he is the Transport Secretary after all and is therefore, almost by definition, bound to annoy someone, somewhere (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, May 5). He is not Yorkshire’s own personal railway minister – his brief extends to the whole UK transport network.

Just because he didn’t answer journalists’ questions about the electrification of some obscure railway line in quite the way they thought he should is no excuse for encouraging a vendetta against a man who is doing a thankless job just as well, if not better, than any of his predecessors.

Need to stress discipline

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

SO there is a proposal for teachers to be given a sabbatical (The Yorkshire Post, May 4) in order to help them cope with the stress of their job. What about nurses, firefighters, doctors, social workers and policemen?

Surely the money would be better spent giving parents lessons in disciplining their children?

Profits put before people

From: Sam Moore, Midgley, Halifax.

YOUR correspondent Malcom Hara asks “Why won’t the Government listen to the people?” about fracking.

Because they (and some of their friends) stand to gain a lot of money from it of course.

They couldn’t care less about the science or the people.

Labour gains in elections

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge

GIVEN the massive damage to local authority budgets by the Government, Labour had very little to offer in last week’s council elections, so to win 35 per cent of the vote, with a net gain of 82 seats is no mean achievement.

It shows that much of the electorate appreciate the difficulties for Labour in local government. If the results were repeated nationally they would put Labour in charge of a minority government.