YP Letters: Take leaf out of Trump’s book over Brexit

From: Dick Lindley, Normanton.

It is staggering to realise that despite the parlous state of our NHS and the enormous cost of looking after our elderly people, this Government like all previous governments in recent years is spending an obscene amount of our hard-earned cash on foreign aid and on the corrupt EU slush fund. Last year we sent £12bn to overseas governments via our Foreign Aid budget, way more than any other of the other members of the EU, all of which is money borrowed by the UK Government. Last year our annual contribution to the unaccountable EU slush fund was £11.3bn. By my calculations for that same amount of money we could have built and equipped 130 new NHS hospitals last year and paid for the proper dignified care of 300,000 elderly British people per annum.

Despite this, our Government has chosen instead to give away billions of British taxpayers’ cash to people who are not UK citizens. Hopefully we may one day have a Government which puts the welfare of British citizens and British workers before all others, rather like President Trump’s America First campaign.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

BARRIE Crowther’s continued analogy of the Referendum result to a horse called Leave is a good one. However, what he fails to mention in his latest letter (Letters, June 12), is that the horse stumbling and breaking his leg was due to racing him with a condition that was undisclosed to the punters (voters), who placed their bets (votes) in the race (referendum) completely unaware of this condition.

Many voted Leave on the basis that this would result in extra spending for the NHS, and reducing immigration, not because they were desperate for Britain to leave the customs union and the single market. Now we are told that not only will there be no extra money for the NHS, but that any reduction in immigration from EU countries will be more or less offset by increases from other countries as a condition of planned new trade deals.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

JUST one small further push and those Tory rebels are going to hand victory to the EU on a plate. If they obtain a veto over the “clean break with no agreement” option then all the EU negotiators will have to do is to continue to say “No” to everything, and Britain will have to surrender.