YP Letters: Wrong to attack Boris for speaking his mind over Brexit

From: David Dunk, Nafferton, Driffield.

OUR FRIEND Nicola Sturgeon from North of the border, whose avowed intention is to destroy our United Kingdom, has made a personal attack on Boris Johnson for expressing his views about Mrs May’s conduct of the Brexit negotiations.

In your leader (The Yorkshire Post, June 9) you make a similar attack on him and for good measure you have, in describing him, also used such inflammatory language as treacherous, bungling, disloyal, divisive, and so on.

Unlike Mrs May, and for that matter Mr Hammond, Mr Johnson voted to leave the EU in the referendum. Also unlike Mrs May, he speaks with conviction, is decisive in his views, is a good communicator and a person who is not afraid to speak frankly even though that involves telling a few home truths.

This is refreshing and not a cause for the sort of criticism you have levelled at him.

I, and I suspect many others, share Mr Johnson’s views and it would have been more constructive if you had discussed his views rather than jumping on the Sturgeon bandwagon.

From: Nick Yates, Laverock Lane, Brighouse.

GOVERNMENTS do not create wealth; businesses create wealth and ultimately provide the taxes to support governments.

If we leave the EU without a deal – as seems likely due to the intransigent, obstructive and unhelpful EU negotiating team, there will be little disruption.

Market forces of supply and demand will apply. If the EU seeks to disrupt businesses in Europe and Britain they will do so at their peril, bringing opprobrium on themselves from both sides of the Channel and, similarly should they wish to provide an unpopular hard border in Ireland. They won’t; they will have to be pragmatic.

From: Edward White, Sheffield.

In response to your editorial on Brexit divisions, (The Yorkshire Post, June 8) my view is that this situation is a result of a total lack of heavyweights in politics today; there are none in the current Government.

The number of such politicians has declined since Mrs Thatcher’s first Cabinet. I think there are a few current politicians who could become heavyweights in the future, but we are stuck with what we have.

All political parties need to take action to attract candidates who have the potential to become in the future at least political light heavyweights.