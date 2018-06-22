Yvette Huddleston: why the arts have the power to unite not divide

All this week, to coincide with Refugee Week 2018, a festival has been taking place in Sheffield that aims to ‘celebrate diversity and recognise the positive impact migration has on the city.’

Now in its third year, Migration Matters is a five-day theatre and arts festival (it runs until tomorrow) which brings together artists from all over the UK and the world presenting a wide-ranging mix of theatre, music, film, dance, spoken word, fashion and food. All the events are pay-what-you-decide to ensure the festival is accessible to all. And Other Stories, an independent publisher based in the city, has been giving away free copies of Crossing the Sea: With Syrians on the Exodus to Europe by German journalist Wolfgang Bauer which charts his experiences accompanying refugees being smuggled into Europe from Syria in an eye-opening first-hand account. And Other Stories will be hosting a book club event to discuss it at Sheffield’s central library today.

It goes without saying, although those of us who believe it are having to say it louder and more often these days, that refugees and asylum seekers have historically made, and continue to make, a valuable contribution to British culture. Each refugee has a story to tell. Some of the terms – which I won’t use here – used to described people who are fleeing for their lives are appallingly dehumanising. And they dehumanise those who use them. While the politics of hate rage around the world, let’s give thanks for the arts. To counteract all the divisive, lowest common denominator rhetoric being bandied about by those who should know better – including, God help us, the President of the United States – is the quiet force of artistic integrity. Those who work with refugees will tell you that as soon as they find a place to live and work, what most refugees ask for is some form of engagement with the arts. Music, poetry and drama groups help those who have, in some cases, suffered terrible trauma, to tell their stories, to express themselves through creativity. It also allows them to reconnect with humanity.

This year Refugee Week (which continues until Sunday) is celebrating its 20th anniversary and to mark it, people are being invited to do one of 20 Simple Acts to ‘help change the way we see refugees, and ourselves’. These include sharing a refugee story, writing a poem, reading a book, watching a film, singing a song – all different, creative ways of communicating through, or engaging, with art.

The arts, apart from anything else, can provide essential tools for recovery and help maintain mental health and wellbeing whatever your circumstances. On a basic level they can bring joy, on a more profound one they remind us that we are all human beings, we all share a planet and we all have a story to tell.