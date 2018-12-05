Yvonne Barker is missing from Bradford

Police are appealing for information to trace a women who has been reported missing in Bradford.

Yvonne Barker, aged 62, was last seen today in Copgrove Road, in the Holme Wood area, at around 2.30pm.

She is described as white female, 5ft 4in, slim, with mousy brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a coral coloured t-shirt, black cardigan, floral leggings and a white and red handbag.

Police are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information about Yvonne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible via 101 quoting log number *1066 of 5 December.