Z​oo Digital, which provides subtitles for Hollywood film studios,​​ ​has announced that CFO Helen Gilder​ is to ​leave ​the ​c​ompany. ​

The Sheffield-based firm said Ms Gilder will continue in her role and as a director for up to six months from ​now to ensure an orderly handover to her replacement. ​

Zoo has begun a process to identify and recruit ​a successor to Ms Gilder, who has been with Z​oo​​ for 18 years and has been CFO since 2006​.

Ms Gilder said it is the right time to pursue the next stage of ​her​ career.

​She said: “Z​oo​ is at a really exciting point in its development. While it will feel strange to not be involved as the business moves forward, it is the right time for me to pursue the next stage of my career.

"I wish the business continued success and growth in the coming years.”

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO Digital, ​said: “Helen has made an invaluable contribution to the development of Z​oo​ in recent years.

​"​Her skills and commitment have been key to the ​c​ompany’s navigation through some quite difficult times where Helen ensured tight control of our cash resources, maintained positive relationships with our stakeholders, and contributed to an effective and supportive culture of open communications across the company.

​"​I regret her decision to leave us, but wish her every success in her future career.”

Zoo said that a​s a senior member of the management team​, Ms Gilder has contributed significantly to the transformation of the ​c​ompany from a small business providing DVD authoring tools for one large customer, to become one of the leading providers of localisation services to most of the major Hollywood studios and global digital entertainment distributors.