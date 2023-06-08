All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday prodigy Daniel Da Costa reportedly watched by Manchester United and Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday prodigy Daniel Da Costa.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

According to Portugese outlet O Jogo, Da Costa has been ‘regularly observed’ by both of the Premier League clubs. Aged just 15, he has also reportedly been watched by Sporting CP.

The prospect has been described in the O Jogo report as a winger who counts speed and dribbling among his main characteristics. He is said to have been born in England to a Portugese-Angolan father, making him eligible to represent Portugal at international level. O Jogo have claimed he has been involved with Portugal at youth level.

It remains to be seen whether he will be lured away from Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, which produced current first-team stars Cameron Dawson and Liam Palmer. Among the graduates from recent years are Matt Penney and George Hirst, who were both recently on the books of Ipswich Town.

It remains to be seen whether he will be lured away from Sheffield Wednesday’s academy. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesIt remains to be seen whether he will be lured away from Sheffield Wednesday’s academy. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Related topics:LiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier League