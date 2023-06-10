It proved a mixed bag of a League Two campaign for Yorkshire’s three clubs. While no club realised any promotion ambitions they may have held at the start of the campaign, it was good to see Bradford City go so close before losing out to Carlisle United in the play-off semi-finals.

Lower down the table, it was a tough season for both Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town, particularly for the former who started out with hopes of gaining an instant return to League One.Both they and the Sulphurites have lots of work to do this summer if they are to avoid a repeat lower-half finish, while Mark Hughes will be doing all he can to ensure Bradford achieve a top-three spot next time around.

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look back over another fascinating season in the fourth-tier, while also casting an eye forward to what the summer needs to bring for each club ahead of the 2023-24 kick-off in August.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.