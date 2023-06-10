All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town - FootballTalk's Review of the 2022-23 League Two season

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 10th Jun 2023, 06:30 BST

It proved a mixed bag of a League Two campaign for Yorkshire’s three clubs. While no club realised any promotion ambitions they may have held at the start of the campaign, it was good to see Bradford City go so close before losing out to Carlisle United in the play-off semi-finals.

Lower down the table, it was a tough season for both Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town, particularly for the former who started out with hopes of gaining an instant return to League One.Both they and the Sulphurites have lots of work to do this summer if they are to avoid a repeat lower-half finish, while Mark Hughes will be doing all he can to ensure Bradford achieve a top-three spot next time around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look back over another fascinating season in the fourth-tier, while also casting an eye forward to what the summer needs to bring for each club ahead of the 2023-24 kick-off in August.

Most Popular
..
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedYorkshireLeague TwoPremier LeagueFootball League