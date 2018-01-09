Burst water main leaves homes without water in Beverley

Properties in Beverley are without water this morning due to a burst water main.

Yorkshire Water said it was treating the incident as an emergency and has dispatched engineers to the scene.

Parts of the town affected include Beckside, Keldgate and Flemingate.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “The burst water main is causing no water and low pressure this morning. We are still working on the repair, thanks for your patience.

“We are treating this as an emergency.”

An update at 9.15am added: “We are looking into an alternative supply in the area while we get this burst fixed as quickly as possible in #HU17 #Beckside #Keldgate. More technicians have arrived onsite to deal with this. We really appreciate your patience on this. Thank you.”