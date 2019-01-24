Man from Bradford arrested as police swoop on car in East Yorkshire and find drugs

A man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after a car was stopped in East Yorkshire.

Officers from Humberside Police identified what they described as a “suspicious” vehicle on the move in their area at about 9.30am today.

They followed the vehicle, a BMW, before it was safely brought to a halt in a supermarket car park on Morton Lane in the middle of Beverley.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “A quantity of drugs and drugs paraphernalia was found in the car and we arrested a 25 year-old man from Bradford on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.”