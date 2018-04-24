Crews still at scene of barn fire near East Yorkshire village after 12 hours

Firefighters have spent the night at the scene of a barn fire near an East Yorkshire village.

Humberside Fire Service said crews were called to the Burstwick area yesterday evening and were continuing to monitor the fire near the A1033 this morning.

A spokesman said: "Our crews have been there since 7.30pm last night and are monitoring the fire.

"No disruptions to surrounding areas have been reported. We will remain at the scene over the next few hours."

