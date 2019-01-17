Drivers asked to avoid A63 between Elloughton and South Cave after crash

Drivers were urged to avoid a stretch of the A63 in East Yorkshire as emergency services responded to a crash.

Highways England said there had been reports of a potentially serious collision on the road between Elloughton and South Cave.

Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A63 in East Yorkshire. Picture: Google

Also in news: Robber snatched 91-year-old woman's handbag in Hull

Humberside Police said its officers attended the scene this morning along with firefighters and Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics.

The crash involving a single vehicle took place on the westbound carriageway, the force said.

An updated shared on Twitter said: "Thankfully no serious injuries. Road will be closed shortly to facilitate recovery of vehicle."

Also in news: Police want to identify man in CCTV image after Audi and Mercedes stolen in Hessle

The vehicle has since been recovered and the road is now open as normal.