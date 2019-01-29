CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted in Hull

The police have released CCTV images of a man suspected of assaulting a woman in Hull.

The victim was assaulted on the lower deck of the number 63 bus before the man got off on Calvert Lane at around 2pm on Friday, December 14 last year.

Images released by Humberside Police today show the suspect just before the alleged incident that was reported to have happened.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man to contact them quoting reference 16/130846/18.

