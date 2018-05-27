Hull girl, 15, called mother to say she was on her way home but never made it back

Police in Hull are seeking the public's help as the search continues for a 15-year-old girl who never made it back home.

Kaitlyn Davies called her mother around 10pm on Tuesday to tell her that she was on the bus home from a friend’s grandparents’ house, but never arrived back at the family home on Londesborough Street.

A Humberside Police spokesman today said: "She hasn’t been in touch since. She’s not been active on social media and her phone goes to voicemail.

"It’s thought Kaitlyn could have caught a number 3 bus going towards Paragon Interchange."

Kaitlyn is described as white, of average build and 5ft 1in, with long, mousy brown hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing a black GK jacket, black ripped jeans, and white Nike trainers.

Anyone how has seen Kaitlyn or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to call police 101, quoting log 671 of 22/05/18.