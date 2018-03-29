Man rescued after unattended camping stove started blaze in Hull terraced house

A man was taken to hospital after an unattended camping stove started a fire in the kitchen of a house in Hull.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to the terraced house in Hutt Street shortly after 11.10pm last night.

Firefighters helped the man out of the house before giving him oxygen therapy for smoke inhalation.

He was then taken onto hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Meanwhile, crews used two main jets, two hose reels, breathing apparatus, thermal image cameras and small tools while bringing the blaze under control.

A spokesman said there was fire and smoke damage to the entire house.

It was not known if any smoke detectors had been fitted inside the property.