More than 50 police officers are searching for missing Hull student Libby Squire, who has not been seen since Thursday night.

The University of Hull student was reported missing after leaving the Welly Club in the city and getting into a taxi around 11pm.

Police said she is 5ft 7inches tall with shoulder length brown hair & was wearing a black long sleeved top, leather jacket & black denim skirt with lace.

A driver was reported to have spotted her at around 11.45pm in Beverley Road, near the junction with Beresford Avenue.

He got out of his car and helped Libby, Humberside Police said.

The force has issued an appeal for the man to get in touch with them.

They have stressed that he is a witness and not a suspect.

As police teams continue to search for 21-year-old, they have asked members of the public to check their gardens, outbuildings and sheds.

Superintendent Simon Gawthorpe said: “It’s been nearly 24 hours since Libby was seen.

“It’s been a cold night and we’re asking local residents living in the Beverley Road, Cottingham Road, and around the University area to check their gardens, outbuildings and sheds to see if Libby has taken shelter somewhere.

"We particularly would like residents around Haworth Street to get in touch.

“A large amount of my officers are searching for Libby and we want you to help us find her too.

“Thank you to members of the public, students, staff, and security at the University for assisting us in our search for Libby so far. Please get in touch if you see her.”

The driver who stopped to help Libby was in a silver Citroen car, possibly a Xsara or Picasso model.

He has been described as having long grey hair and a grey beard, and could also have been travelling with a passenger in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humberside police and quote log 29 of 1/2/19.