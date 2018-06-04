Police concerned about 'out of character' disappearance of Hull man with Asperger syndrome

Police say they are concerned about the disappearance of a man from Hull who has Asperger syndrome.

John Jeffries has been missing for four days without making any contact with this family.

The 39-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Holderness Road on Thursday morning, Humberside Police said today as they issued a public appeal.

They said John had told family members that he was going to get money from a HSBC cash machine near to Morrisons supermarket.

A police spokesman said: "His mother phoned him later in the day and said he sounded as if he’d been drinking and told her he was ‘going to a party’ with friends. He hasn’t been seen since.

"John has money on him and a mobile phone which is now going to voicemail. For him to disappear like this is out of character."

John, who wears glasses, is described as being white, 5ft 10in and of average build, with short, mousy hair.

He was wearing a black Harrington jacket, black cap, black camouflage trousers and Dr Marten’s boots.

If you know where he is or see him please call 101 quoting log 610 of 03/06/18.

