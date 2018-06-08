Police concerned for safety of missing teenagers from Hull who may have run away together

Humberside Police say they are concerned for the safety of two 13-year-olds who have gone missing in recent days.

It is believed Reece Roberts and Leia Waller, who are both from Bransholme, could be together.

Reece was last seen on Wednesday afternoon, and Leia on Thursday evening.

A police spokesman today said: "The pair are believed to be together and have been missing before. We’re concerned for their safety because of their ages."

Reece is described as being white, 5ft and skinny. He was last seen wearing a dark blue and green hooded top, khaki jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Leia is described as being white, 5ft and of medium build, with long, ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a red top, a blue hooded jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone who sees them or who has information on their whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting logs 594 of 6/6/18 or 578 of 7/6/18.