Police give thanks as vulnerable man who went missing from Hull is found

Police have thanked public's for their help after appealing for information on the whereabouts of Hull man who had gone missing.

Thomas Starkey, 56, went missing from the Leads Road area yesterday.

A Humberside Police spokesman said this morning that the force was concerned about Thomas' wellbeing because he might be without medication for existing health conditions.

In an update, the force said: "We're pleased to confirm that missing Hull man Thomas Starkey has been found safe and well.

"Many thanks - always grateful for the support and the sharing of our social media appeals."

