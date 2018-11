Have your say

Police have launched an investigation after a building close to a church was set on fire in Hull.

The arsonists targeted the building, to the back of St Wilfrid's Church, in Boulevard, at about 1.15pm on Friday, November 2.

Police were called to the scene and officers have described the fire as "suspicious".

They are searching for a group of youths who were seen in the area on the day of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 16/115101/18.