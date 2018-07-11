Police searching for vulnerable man who went missing from Hull yesterday

Police are seeking the public's help as concern grows for a Hull man who has gone missing.

Thomas Starkey, 56, went missing from the Leads Road area yesterday.

Also in news: Yorkshire could be hit by rain as we prepare for Tropical Storm Chris to end summer heatwave



A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We’re concerned for Thomas’s welfare as he has some existing health conditions and may be vulnerable and without his medication."

Thomas is described as being 6ft 1in, walks with a limp and may appear confused.

Also in news: Humberside Police plea to football fans after England World cup win sees 999 calls soar



Anyone who sees him or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101, quoting log number 593 of 10 July.